IIT Hyd, Jodhpur develop material to detect Hydrogen gas leak

PTI Hyderabad
Updated: 04-09-2019 14:57 IST
IIT Hyd, Jodhpur develop material to detect Hydrogen gas leak

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad and IIT-Jodhpur have developed materials that can detect Hydrogen gas leaks with high sensitivity. Results of this collaborative research have been published recently in the peer-reviewed journal Sensors and Actuators.

This work would help in the development of reliable and robust hydrogen gas sensors with high sensitivity and quick response, for domestic as well as industrial applications, a press release from IIT Hyderabad said on Wednesday. Seeds of this development were sown during the National Frontiers of Science meeting organised by Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) at IIT Hyderabad in December 2018, according to the release.

The paper was co-authored by Dr Chandra Shekhar Sharma and Dr Mahesh Kumar and research scholars - Vijendra Singh Bhati, Akash Nathani and Adarsh Nigam, it said. As hydrogen is inflammable, leaks can be catastrophic if not detected immediately, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
