Lenovo Z6 Pro launched for Rs 33,999; K10 Note for Rs 13,999 in India: Specs and availability

Eyeing to make a strong comeback in the Indian smartphone market, Chinese PC major and phone maker Lenovo launched today three new smartphones under its Z-series, K-series, and A-series, in the country. The key specifications of the three new smartphones namely Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note, and budget-segment phone Lenovo A6 Note were already revealed ahead of the launch. Starting from 11th September, the Z6 Pro and A6 Note will be exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart, while the K10 Note will go on sale on 16th September.

Lenovo Z6 Pro

The Lenovo Z6 Pro sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED waterdrop notch display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Dual Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor, based on 7nm process technology, coupled with Kryo 485 CPU and Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with Coldfront Liquid Cooling technology that avoids Thermal Throttling to deliver optimal performance and runs on Lenovo's ZUI 11 on top of Android 9 Pie.

In the camera department, the Lenovo Z6 Pro comes with a whopping 32-megapixel Front-facing Camera and AI-enabled Quad Rear Camera setup with Hyper-Video Recording, Video logs that incorporates a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro comes with a 4000mAh battery with 27W super-fast charging support and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone will be available in Red and Black color options and is priced at Rs 33,999 for the (8GB + 128GB) storage model.

Lenovo K10 Note

The youth-centric Lenovo K10 Note sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ dewdrop notch display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE chipset which runs on 10nm process technology coupled with Adreno 616 GPU, Spectra 250 ISP, and X15 Modem and runs on Android 9 Pie.

On the imaging front, the Lenovo K10 Note houses a 16-megapixel AI selfie camera with bokeh effect and triple camera setup on the back that includes a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with 2x optical zoom lens and f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel tertiary lens with f/2.2 aperture and super-bokeh effect. The AI-powered Super Night Mode helps capture clear and stabilized shots in low-light conditions.

The phone is equipped with a powerful 4050mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Lenovo K10 Note also incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and support Dolby Atmos sound technology for an immersive, cinematic experience. Starting from 16th September, the phone will be available in Knight Black color, priced at Rs 13,999 for the (4GB+64GB) storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the (6GB+128GB) variant.

Lenovo A6 Note

Coming to the Lenovo A6 Note, it boasts a 6.09-inch (15.5 cm) HD+ dewdrop display with 1560 x 720-pixels resolution, 88 percent screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor that clocks speed up to 2.0 GHz, coupled with IMG GE8320 GPU for a carefree experience. The phone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage and runs on Android Pie 9.0.

The Lenovo A6 Note features a 5-megapixel selfie-camera and AI-powered dual-camera setup with Bokeh Effect on the back that incorporates a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The Lenovo A6 Note houses a 4000mAh battery that lasts up to two days and supports 10W fast charging. Additional features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with 0.3 seconds unlocking speed, face unlock and a dedicated microSD card slot that supports storage expansion up to 256GB. Starting from 11 September, the phone will be available in Black and Blue color options at just Rs 7,999.