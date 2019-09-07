PocketVision: Honor launches AI-powered app to empower visually impaired

At the IFA 2019 tech sow in Berlin, Honor announced the availability of Honor Band 5 to additional markets, a new color variant of Honor 20 Pro and an AI-powered app that helps the visually impaired to read and text more easily. The app named 'PocketVision' has been jointly developed by Eyecoming, a Chinese company that serves the visually-impaired community and Honor.

Utilizing next-generation artificial intelligence capabilities and superior quad-camera on the Honor 20 Pro, the Pocketvision app is a portable and affordable solution for blind and partially sighted people that delivers them an enhanced reading experience. The app has three key modes, namely, Text-to-Speech Mode, Zoom-In Mode, and Negative Image Mode.

The Text-to-Speech mode helps to quickly and accurately convert pictures into text and then narrates the text from books, documents, menus and more with ease. The Zoom-In Mode, as the name implies, allows users to zoom into text using the volume buttons on their device and the Negative Image Mode provides a range of color filters to improve the contrast of text for people with color vision deficiency. Starting today, the PocketVision app can be downloaded for free on the Huawei AppGallery and supports English, Portuguese, German, Spanish, Italian and Chinese language.

1.3 billion people live with some form of visual impairment. Our new AI-powered app #PocketVision allows them to read and text more easily. @RNIB and @TechTalkUK1 explain more in the video. #CaptureVision #IFA2019 #HONOR20Series pic.twitter.com/GsXq4lWYTv — HONOR (@Honorglobal) September 6, 2019

Coming to the Honor 20 Pro, the phone sports a 6.26-inch HONOR FullView display with 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by the 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 AI chipset with Dual NPU, GPU Turbo 3.0 for full-frame gaming experience and runs on Magic UI 2.1.0 based on Android 9 Pie. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

On the imaging front, the Honor 20 Pro features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 3D Portrait Lighting. On the back, it features a quad-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens (Sony IMX586 sensor) with f/1.4 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), AI Image Stabilization (AIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), PDAF and laser autofocus, AI Ultra Clarity mode and AIS Super Night mode. The 16-megapixel Super Wide Angle Camera comes with f/2.2 aperture and offers 117-degree field-of-view, the third 8-megapixel Telephoto Camera comes with f/2.4 aperture and supports 3X loseless optical zoom, 5X hybrid zoom, and 30X digital zoom. The fourth is a 2-megapixel Macro Camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Image Credit: Honor

The Honor 20 Pro houses a 4,000 mAh all-day battery that supports 22.5W HONOR SuperCharge. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC and USB 2.0 and more. The phone was launched in two colors Phantom Blue and Phantom Black and now the company has added a third color named Icelandic Frost.