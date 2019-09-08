Following are the top foreign stories at 1730 hours

FGN9 CHANDRAYAAN-LD NASA NASA lauds India's Chandrayaan-2 mission, ready to jointly explore solar system with ISRO

Washington: NASA has lauded Chandrayaan-2, saying India's moon mission has "inspired" the US space agency which is keen to jointly explore the solar system with ISRO, a day after the lunar expedition suffered a snag while attempting a historic landing on the uncharted South Pole of the Moon.

FGN10 US-TRUMP-3RDLD TALIBAN Trump cancels secret talks with Taliban over Kabul attack

Washington: President Donald Trump has cancelled a "secret" summit with Taliban leaders and his Afghan counterpart after the insurgent group claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Kabul that killed an American soldier and 11 others, dealing a body blow to protracted negotiations that were nearing a peace deal to end America's longest war. By Lalit Jha

FGN12 US-HARRIS-APOLOGY Kamala Harris apologises for laughing after Indian man calls Trump's actions "mentally retarded"

Washington: Kamala Harris, the first Indian-origin US Senator, has apologised for laughing and saying "well said" in response to a question from an Indian man who called President Donald Trump's actions "mentally retarded."

FGN8 MUGABE-BURIAL State media: Mugabe to be buried next Sunday

Harare: Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe is expected to be buried next Sunday, state media reported. (AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)