Google Pixel 4 will let you capture stars

Another day, another Google Pixel 4 leak. In the latest promo video leak, the camera potential of the upcoming flagship smartphone hints at the ability to even capture stars.

The official-looking promo video shows off a number of features of the anticipated Pixel 4, including the new Soli gesture mode, full voice-control features, and more, 9 to 5 Google reports.

The highlight, however, is the new Motion mode and Astrophotography mode which are rumoured to be part of the Night Sight mode. The video also gives a peek into black and white models with visible bezels on the top. (ANI)

