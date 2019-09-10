Realme 5 up for another flash sale on Flipkart today

Realme, one of the fast-emerging smartphone brands in India, is hosting yet another flash sale for the Realme 5 on e-commerce website Flipkart and Realme.com today at 12:00 PM. The smartphone was launched back in August with the Realme 5 Pro.

The Realme 5 comes with splash-resistant design, night mode for eye care, Snapdragon 665 AIE processor, AI Quad Camera setup, 5000mAh battery and weighs 198 g. Let's take a look at the specifications, features, and pricing of the device.

The Realme 5 boasts a 6.5-inch (16.5cm) Mini-drop HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixel, 89 percent screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The Realme 5 is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor, Adreno 610 GPU, 11 nm process technology that boosts the efficiency of the processor and battery life and runs on ColorOS 6-based on Android P. It comes with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Realme 5 houses a13MP AI-selfie camera with many features like Slow Motion, Video Beautification and AI Quad Camera setup on the back that includes a 12-megapixel primary camera powered by Sony IMX386 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel Ultra Wide-angle Lens with f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree field of view and , 2-megapixel Super Macro Lens with a 4 cm precision focus lens that captures incredible details and a 2-megapixel Portrait Lens. Additional camera features include PDAF CAF, 10x Digital Zoom, Timelapse, Filter, HDR, Panoramic View, Portrait, 20 Continuous Capture Modes and more.

The Realme 5 houses a 5000mAh battery, which is the biggest on a Realme smartphone, to date, with AI power-saving technology and 10W fast charging. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; USB Type-C port, GPS/Beidou/Galileo/A-GPS. It also incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock feature, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone is available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple color options, priced at INR 9,999 for (3GB RAM+ 32GB) storage variant, INR 10,999 for (4GB RAM+64GB) storage variant and INR 11,999 (4GB RAM+128GB) storage variant and goes on sale every Tuesday at 12:00 PM on Flipkart and Realme online stores.