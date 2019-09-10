Oppo Enco Q1 wireless headphones, Oppo Reno 2 launched in China

Chinese phone maker Oppo has rolled out the Oppo Reno 2 smartphone in the home market with a price tag of 2,999 Yuan (roughly INR 30,000). To recall, the Oppo Reno 2 series was launched back on August 28 in India, alongside Enco Q1 wireless noise cancellation headset. As part of the series, three models, namely, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z and the Oppo Reno 2F were unveiled. Priced at Rs 36,990 for the lone (8GB+256GB) storage option, the Oppo Reno 2 is yet to go on sale in India.

Coming back to the China launch, the Oppo Reno 2 will be available in the 8GB RAM+128GB storage edition and will go on sale on September 12. The phone will offer three color options, namely, Ocean Blue and Luminous Black and Mist Powder. Here's a look at the specification and features of the device.

The Oppo Reno 2 boasts a 6.5-inch (16.51cm) AMOLED Panoramic Screen with a 2400×1080-pixel resolution, 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection. The phone comes with Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back.

The Oppo Reno 2 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, based on 8nm process technology for exceptional gaming and graphics experience, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and 8G of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone also integrates 8-layer graphite stack cooling system that provides double-sided heat dissipation and sustained peak performance. The Reno 2 runs on Android v9.0 based on Color OS 6.1 operating system.

The Oppo Reno 2 houses the world's first 16-megapixel Shark-fin Rising selfie camera with LED Flash and video bokeh effect that slides in and out of action in just 0.8s. On the back, it features a Quad camera setup with 5x Hybrid Zoom and up to 20x Digital Zoom that includes a 48-megapixel Ultra-clear primary camera powered by SONY IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel Wide-Angle lens 116-degrees FOV, a 13-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and Auto Focus and a 2-megapixel Mono lens with Portrait Mode 2.0. Additional camera features include Ultra Dark Mode for low-light shooting, Ultra Macro Mode for close-range shots, Portrait Mode 2.0 for blurring the background, HDR Mode, Ultra Steady Mode for stable and clear video.

Image Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Reno 2 packs a 4,000mAh battery with Type-C charging port and 20W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology. Additional features include Hidden Fingerprint 3.0 for fast screen unlocking experience, NFC, Game Boost 3.0 technology, Frame Boost 2.0 and Touch Boost 2.0 for immersive gaming experience and Link Boost to automatically identify Wi-Fi and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, the Oppo Enco Q1 noise-canceling wireless headphones with up to 22 hours long battery life and three immersive Stereo sound goes on sale for 599 Yuan (approx INR 6,000) in China. The headphones with ANC dual active noise reduction feature are available in three color options: Star Silver, Extreme night black and Sunshine Orange.