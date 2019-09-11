Huawei Mate 30 Pro key specs leaked ahead of Sept 19 launch event

Chinese technology giant Huawei is all set to launch its Mate 30 series on September 19 in Munich, Germany. Under the series, Huawei is expected to release three models- Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Lite. Ahead of the launch, the key specifications of the upcoming Mate 30 line-up have been leaked.

According to the latest leaks, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will boast an FHD+ Waterfall AMOLED display with 1176 x 2400 pixels-resolution measuring between 6.6-inch to 6.8-inch and will come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and Huawei FaceID 2.0 for enhanced security and fast unlocking experience.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is rumored to be armored with the newly-launched HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G SoC powered by 7nm process and extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) technology and over 10 billion transistors, coupled with 16-core Mali-G76 GPU and 8GB/12GB RAM. The phone will run on EMUI 10 based on latest Android 10 OS (without Google apps) and will come with 128GB/512GB onboard storage.

Leaks reveal that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will house triple cameras on the front that includes a 32-megapixel primary lens, an ultrawide lens, and a ToF sensor. On the back, it will feature Quad cameras in a circular module that incorporates a 40-megapixel primary lens (27mm) powered by Sony IMX600 sensor with f/1.6 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization, a 40-megapixel wide cine lens (18mm) with f/1.55 aperture and audio zoom, an 8-megapixel Telephoto lens (80mm) with f/2.4 aperture, OIS and 3x optical zoom. The last will be a ToF camera sensor. The rear camera will also include a Xenon flash and color temperature sensor.

Image Credit: Twitter

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports 40W SuperCharge and 27W SuperWireless Charge and reverse wireless charging. Other rumored specs include IR Blaster, iP68 water and dust resistant design, under-display earpiece speaker, bottom-firing mono speaker, physical power button and volume slider touch bar.