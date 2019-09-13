Google One will now automatically backup media

Google One membership will now automatically save media including photos, videos, contacts, and messages from Android device.

In its official blog, Google notes that automatic phone backup will also allow users to back up original quality photos, videos, and multimedia messages.

Users can also manage backups directly from the Google One app. When setting up a new Android phone, all of the media will be easily restored. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)