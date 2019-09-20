Vivo V17 Pro with world's first 32MP Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera launched at Rs 29,990

Vivo, one of the fastest-growing smartphones brand in India, launched today its latest V-series smartphone, the Vivo V17 Pro, with world's first 32MP Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera, at an event in New Delhi. The vibrant upper mid-ranger is the successor to the Vivo V15 Pro and will go on sale on September 27 via online channels including Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm mall, Vivo India E-store, and Tata Cliq.

The V17 Pro will be available in two stunning color options- Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice and carries a price tag of Rs 29,990 for the lone (8GB+128GB) storage model. Starting today, the phone is available for pre-booking

On purchase of the Vivo V17 Pro, customers can avail up to Rs 2000 discount in exchange for old Vivo device. Other offers include No Cost EMI upto 12 months, 10 percent cash back by paying through HDFC and ICICI bank credit and Debit cards, only on Vivo India E-store and up to 50 percent Assured Buyback and One -time screen replacement.

The Vivo V17 Pro features a 6.44-inch (16.36cm) FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2440-pixels resolution, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.64 percent and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It also incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner with 0.39s unlocking speed. The smart elevating module houses two front cameras, 32-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture, which elegantly extends when needed and retracts without a trace. It comes with Auto Retraction technology that automatically detects accidental free-fall and protects the camera from damage.

On the back, it houses a vertically-aligned quad-camera panel that comprises of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture, 2x optical zoom, and 10x digital zoom, an 8-megapixel AI Super wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture that offers 120-degrees field-of-view, and lastly a 2-megapixel Super Macro lens.

Additional camera features include SLO-MO, TIME-LAPSE, Live photo, HDR, 4K Video, Voice Control, Palm Gesture, AR Stickers, Super Night Mode, Jovi Image Recognizer, AI Scene Identification and more.

The V17 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE Mobile Platform (2.0GHz) based on 11 nm process technology and Adreno 612 GPU coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM onboard storage. The phone runs on the latest FunTouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.

For gaming and seamless multitasking capabilities, the phone comes with Vivo multi-turbo acceleration technology that comprises of four modes: The Net Turbo mode helps maintain an improved network status, while the Center Turbo ensures that the game's CPU and memory consumption remains smooth and lag-free. The AI Turbo studies phone usage and helps open applications that you commonly use in a faster and optimized manner, while the Cooling Turbo mode comes handy during intense gaming sessions and helps bring down the phone's temperature.

The phone packs a massive 4100 mAh Battery with 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology for long-lasting performance. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC and OTG.