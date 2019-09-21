Premium Edition: Here comes more powerful version of Redmi K20 Pro

Leading smartphone brand Xioami has released the Premium Edition of Redmi K20 Pro, launched back in July 2019, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and 12GB RAM and 27W fast charging capability.

Except for the new powerful processor and expanded onboard storage, all other specifications and features of the Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition are same. The Premium Edition has been launched in three memory configurations (8GB+128GB), (8GB+512GB) and (12GB+512GB), carrying a price tag of CNY 2699, CNY 2999, and CNY 3199 respectively.

The Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition features a 6.39-inch (16.23cm) AMOLED display with a 2340x1080-pixel resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, HDR range, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform, the same processor powering the Vivo NEX 3 5G, that offers a clock speed of up to 2.96GHz and enhanced Adreno 640 GPU for multi-tasking capabilities and next-level cellular performance.

The K20 Pro Premium Edition operates on MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box and supports Game Turbo 2.0 that delivers the most immersive gaming experience to every hardcore mobile gamer.

Just like the K20 Pro, the Premium Edition also houses a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f2.2 aperture and 0.8μm pixel size. On the back, it features AI Triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x Optical Zoom and f/2.4 aperture, a 13-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with 124.8-degree field-of-view and f/2.4 aperture. Additional camera features include 10x digital zoom, EIS for video stabilization and 960fps slo-mo video recording.

The Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition is equipped with a non-removable 4000mAh battery with 27W charging support and an 8-layer graphite stack cooling system to prevent the phone from overheating. The phone is available in five attractive color options: Bionic Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, Carbon Black, and Pearl White.