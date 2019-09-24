SD730G-powered Realme X2 launched for 1,599 Yuan in China

Chinese smartphone maker Realme launched on Tuesday the Realme X2, the rebranded version of the yet to be launched Realme XT 730G, in its home market. The phone comes with 64-megapixel Quad Camera, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset.

To recall, the Realme XT 730G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Super AMOLED display, hyperbola 3D glass design, 64MP Quad camera, 30W VOOC Flash Charge, and more features was announced, earlier this month, by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, at the Realme XT launch event and is scheduled for December launch.

Coming back to the Realme X2, the smartphone has been launched in Pearl White and Pearl Blue color options and two memory variants: (6GB+64GB) base model priced at 1,599 Yuan (approx. USD 225) and the (8GB+ 128GB) variant priced at 1,899 Yuan ( approx. USD 267). On pre-booking, buyers can avail a discount of 100 Yuan on both the models. Pre-sale orders will start shipping from September 27.

The Realme X2 boasts a 6.4-inch (16.3cm) FHD+ Super AMOLED dew-drop display with 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and the back panel. It is also equipped with a G3.0 light-sensitive in-display fingerprint scanner for quick unlocking experience in just 0.36 seconds.

As mentioned above, the device is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset based on 8nm process technology and Adreno 618 GPU. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with customized ColorOS 6 on top that features Dark Mode, Customised Fonts, Digital Wellbeing, and App Clone and comes with 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 2.1 memory and 64GB, 128GB, 256GB storage options which are further expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Realme X2 features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and the quad rear camera module includes a 64-megapixel primary lens powered by Samsung GW1 Sensor with f/1.8 aperture that can take 9280×6944 ultra-high resolution photos; an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture and 119-degree field-of-view; a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture and six light effects, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Video recording features include Electric image stabilization (EIS) anti-shake technology (both front and rear cameras), Slow motion video recording up to 960fps, 4K video recording at 30fps and more.

The Realme X2 packs a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC flash charge 4.0 technology for ultra-high power flash charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; NFC; GPS / Glonass / Beidou; USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. For an immersive audio effect, the phone comes with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support.