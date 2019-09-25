International Development News
Redmi 8A with 5000mAh battery launched for Rs 6,499 in India; first sale on Sep 29

The Redmi 8A is priced at Rs 6, 499 for the 2GB+32GB base model and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB+32GB memory variant.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 25-09-2019 14:40 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@XiaomiIndia)

India's number one smartphone brand Xiaomi launched today the Redmi 8A budget-centric smartphone with a high-definition display, a massive 5,000mAh battery, wireless FM radio and more features.

Starting 29th September, the Redmi 8A will go on sale via Flipkart and Mi online stores. The phone will be available in three gorgeous shades- Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red, priced at Rs 6,499 for the 2GB+32GB base model and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB+32GB memory variant.

Lunch offers include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, HDFC Bank Debit Cards and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, 10 percent off on Flight Bookings on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days and no-cost EMI upto 12 months, starting at Rs 542 per month.

The Redmi 8A features a 6.22-inch (15.8cm) HD+ Dot Notch Display with 1520 x 720-pixels resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front. It comes with Aura Wave Grip design which is fingerprint-resistant and provides a better handgrip and is protected by splash-proof P2i technology.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Octa-core processor clocked up to 2.0 GHz coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android Pie 9.0 OS.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

The phone comes with a 12-megapixel AI primary camera powered by Sony IMX363 sensor with wide f/1.8 aperture and a pixel size of 1.4μm that offers great detailed images. On the front, it houses an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI Selfie Portrait, AI Face Unlock features.

The Redmi 8A packs a 5000-mAh high-capacity battery that supports 18 W Fast Charge. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2; USB Type-C port; GPS, Wireless FM, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

