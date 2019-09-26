International Development News
Huawei CEO says willing to license 5G tech to U.S. firm

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 26-09-2019 13:44 IST
China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said on Thursday the company is willing to license its 5G mobile technology to a U.S. company, as the telecoms gear maker seeks to alleviate security concerns over its products.

Ren also told reporters that he was not afraid of creating a rival and the offer could also include chip design know-how.

His remarks come after Ren said this month that he is open to selling the firm's 5G technology - including patents, code, blueprints, production know-how - to Western firms for a one-off fee.

COUNTRY : China
