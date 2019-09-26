Kolkata, Sep 26 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 2 pm. CAL 1 NDRF-CHIEF-INTERVIEW We never say no to requests, but multiplicity of challenges worrying: NDRF chief Kolkata: The "multiplicity" of challenges faced by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is a cause for concern, its director general S N Pradhan has said, calling for a "clear" policy that will put the primary onus to deal with disasters of certain categories on states.

CAL 3 WB-CHANDRAYAAN-ENGINEER Chandrayaan 2 a learning experience: NASA engineer Kolkata: A spacecraft systems engineer at NASA has said that the recent Chandrayaan 2 mission has been a "learning experience" for Indian scientists as it has helped ISRO to gather a lot of information about the Moon. CES 1 JH-VIDYASAGAR-CM Jharkhand's Karmatand block named as Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar block Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Thursday named Jamtara districts Karmatand block as Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar block as a mark of respect to the great social reformer on his birth anniversary.

CES 2 AS-DOCTOR-AHRC Assam doctor fined for medical negligence Guwahati: Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has found a doctor of an urban health centre guilty of medical negligence leading to the death of a woman, and ordered him to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the patient's husband. CES 3 JH-PREZ-VISIT Kovind to be presented flowers wrapped without plastic in Ranchi Ranchi: Amid campaign against single-use plastic in the country, President Ram Nath Kovind will be welcomed with flowers wrapped in paper, when he will arrive at the city airport on September 28, an official statement said on Thursday.

CES 4 OD-PRADHAN-SMART CITY Pradhan calls for speeding up of Rourkela smart city project Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought the intervention of both the Centre and Odisha Government for accelerating Rourkela Smart City project saying only Rs 22.23 crore of the Rs 376 crore sanctioned for the work has so far been spent..

