Syniti Unveils Knowledge-Based Advanced Data Migration Cloud Software

Syniti, a global data management solution provider, has recently unveiled the new cloud edition of SAP Advanced Data Migration, at SAP's annual technical user conference - SAP TechEd in Las Vegas.

According to Syniti the new cloud software embeds machine learning and process automation to accelerate data transformation initiatives through the Syniti 8-step process, orchestrating and enforcing data movement in context with business policies and rules. The product also reportedly leverages AI to capture knowledge and proactively guide users through their transformation journey, ensuring faster time to value.

"With today's announcement, businesses that use SAP solutions have the choice and agility to implement their data migration in the cloud or on-premise, accelerating their digital business transformation with speed, efficiency, and subscription pricing as desired. We are pleased to continue to serve as a de facto standard for SAP S/4HANA migrations around the world," said Kevin Campbell, CEO, Syniti.

Rex Ahlstrom, Syniti Chief Strategy & Technology Officer, says, "The cloud edition of SAP Advanced Data Migration by Syniti is the brainchild of innovation and co-creation within Syniti and with our customer community around the world. Customer success begins and grows with continuous learning and insights-sharing with our trusted customer advisors." Steve Mills, retired IBM Executive VP and member of the Syniti Board of Directors said, "As a seasoned veteran in the software industry, I am pleased to witness continuous innovation and advanced technologies like knowledge graph and natural language processing as used by Syniti to address fundamental business needs".

SAP also resells other Syniti products, including SAP Advanced Data Migration application by Syniti and SAP Information Steward Accelerator application by Syniti.

(With inputs from Syniti)