New seventh-generation iPad to go on sale in India on Oct 4; starting price Rs 29,900

Alongside the iPhone 11 line up and the Apple Watch Series 5, the US tech giant also announced the new and most affordable seventh-generation iPad with 10.2-inch Retina Display, Smart Keyboard, Apple Pencil support and all-day battery life, at its September 11 event in California.

The new iPad comes in three beautiful finishes -silver, space grey, and gold and will be available for purchase in India from October 4th, according to Apple India website. The iPad comes in two models: WiFi and WiFi+Cellular model in 32GB and 128GB memory configurations.

The 32GB Wi-fi model is priced at INR 29,900 while the 128GB model is priced at INR 37,900. The 32GB Wi-Fi+Cellular model carries a price tag of INR 40,900 while the 128GB model is priced at INR 48,900. The full-sized Keyboard will be available for purchase separately for INR 13,900 with layouts for over 30 languages and the Apple Pencil (1st generation) for INR 8,500.

Featuring an enclosure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum, the new iPad is durable and weighs about one pound. It boasts a 10.2-inch Retina display with 2160 x 1620-pixel resolution at 264 ppi, 500 nits brightness and Apple Pencil support. For secure authentication, the new iPad supports Touch ID and fingerprint identity sensor built into the Home button.

The device is powered by A10 Fusion fourth-generation chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture for immersive gaming and multitasking capabilities and runs on the all-new iPadOS that introduces an array of new features including intuitive multitasking, a new Home screen, dark mode, photo editing tools, and built-in apps.

Image Credit: Apple

The newest iPad houses an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.4 aperture, Hybrid IR ﬁlter, Auto image stabilization, and other features. Video recording capabilities include 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps, Slo-Mo for 720p at 120 fps, Video image stabilization, 3x zoom and Time-lapse video with stabilization. The built-in FaceTime HD camera comes with f/2.2 aperture and Retina Flash. Other features include 720p HD video recording, Timer mode, HDR and Exposure control.

The new seventh-generation iPad is equipped with an in-built battery that offers up to 10 hours of web surfing, watching videos or listening to music on the Wi-Fi model and up to 9 hours of web surfing on cellular models and charges via USB. The device is also equipped with built-in apps stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

