Apple Watch Series 5; iPhone 11 series first sale in India today

Starting today, Apple's iPhone 11 line up, launched earlier this month, will go on sale for the first time in India, via offline and online channels inlcuding Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available for purchase starting 6 PM IST alongside the Apple Watch Series 5.

The Apple iPhone 11 is available in six gorgeous colors: White, Red, Black, Purple, Green, and Yellow and is priced at Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage model, Rs 69,900 for the 128GB model and Rs 79,900 for the 256GB storage variant.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is available in four unique colors: Silver, Gold, Midnight Green, and Space Grey and carries a price tag of Rs 99,900 for the 64GB base variant, Rs 1,13,900 for the 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,31, 900 for the 512GB storage variant.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has same color options as the iPhone 11 Pro and is priced at Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB base variant, Rs 1,23,900 for the 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,41,900 for the 512GB storage model.

iPhone 11 specifications

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch (15.49 cm) Liquid Retina HD display with a 1792 x 828‑pixel resolution and is water-resistant up to 2 meters for 30 minutes. The phone supports Faster faceID feature for secure facial authentication.

The iPhone 11 is powered by the super-fast A13 Bionic chip and runs on the latest iOS 13. It comes with all-day battery life and fast-charging capability that offers up to 17 hours of video playback, up to 10 hours of video streaming.

On the optics front, the iPhone 11 houses a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera with Portrait mode, Smart HDR, 4K video recording up to 60 fps, and slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps. On the back, it is equipped with dual 12-megapixel cameras with Portrait mode, Night mode, Auto Adjustments, Cinematic video stabilization, next-generation Smart HDR and 4K video up to 60 fps with extended dynamic range.

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max specifications

The iPhone 11 Pro sports a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display while the Pro Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and both the models are water and dust resistant to a depth of 4 meters for up to 30 minutes.

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are powered by the all-new A13 Bionic Chip with faster GPU and third-generation faster neural engine and run on iOS 13. Again, both the iPhone models come with an all-day battery life that provides up to 18 hours of video playback; up to 11 hours of video streaming.

Furthermore, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models are equipped with triple 12-megapixel cameras that include a wide lens with f/1.8 aperture and 100 percent focus pixels, a telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture and an ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view. Other features include 10x digital zoom, Optical Image Stabilization, Portrait mode, Night mode, Auto Adjustments, next-generation Smart HDR and 4K video up to 60 fps with extended dynamic range.

On the front, both the iPhone models come with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and Portrait mode, Smart HDR, 4K video recording up to 60 fps, and slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps.

Apple Watch Series 5

The Apple Watch Series 5 comes in 44mm (1.73-inch) and 40mm (1.57-inch) LTPO OLED Always-On Retina display with 368x448-pixels resolution and 324x394-pixels resolution respectively. Both offer over 30 percent larger display than the Apple Watch Series 3 and 1000 nits brightness.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is powered by a fast 64-bit dual-core S5 processor and runs on watchOS 6 that brings more than 100 new watch faces to suit users mood, enhanced Siri and App store right on the wrist. It packs a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 18 hours.

Workout and activity tracking features include Cycle Tracking app to log information about the menstrual cycle, optical heart sensor, barometric altimeter, Pool Swim workout, and Open Water Swim workout. Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11b/g/n; Bluetooth v5.0, in-built compass, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo.

The GPS+Cellular model comes with an additional international emergency calling feature that allows users to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries, even without iPhone nearby.

The Apple Watch Series 5's GPS only model with Aluminium Case is priced starting at Rs 40,900 (40mm), Rs 43,900 (44mm) while the GPS + Cellular model with Aluminium Case is priced starting at Rs 49,900 (40mm) and Rs 52,900 (44mm). The Cellular model (40mm) with Stainless Steel case is priced at Rs. 65,900 while the 44mm variant carries a price tag of Rs. 69,900.

