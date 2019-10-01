International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

2019 festive sales: Xiaomi sells over 15 lakh devices so far via Amazon, Flipkart

Xiaomi claimed that it has sold 10 devices per second.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 01-10-2019 22:09 IST
2019 festive sales: Xiaomi sells over 15 lakh devices so far via Amazon, Flipkart

Image Credit: Twitter (@XiaomiIndia)

The most awaited online shopping season for Indian consumers has already commenced with e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart offering huge discounts, exciting deals and best finance options for a wide range of products including consumer electronics, smartphones, home, and kitchen products, consumables and more.

Within the first few hours of the ongoing festive season sales, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has sold over 15 lakh (1.5 million) devices, with the majority being smartphones, via Amazon, Flipkart and Mi online stores. The company took to social media to make the announcement and claimed that it has sold 10 devices per second.

According to the company, out of the 10 best selling smartphones on the festive sales, five are Mi and Redmi phones and two out of the three top-selling smart TVs are Mi TVs. Also, the Mi Smart Band 4 and Mi Band 3 have emerged as the top two best-selling products in the Computers and Accessories category on Amazon.in.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Diwali With Mi sales commenced on September 29 and will last until October 4. Besides Xiaomi, other popular brands such as Samsung, Vivo, Realme, Oppo, Nokia are also providing irresistible discounts and deals, additional cashbacks, extended warranty, on a large range of home and kitchen appliances, electronic products including mobile phones, TVs, laptops, cameras, ACs and more.

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019