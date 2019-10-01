2019 festive sales: Xiaomi sells over 15 lakh devices so far via Amazon, Flipkart

The most awaited online shopping season for Indian consumers has already commenced with e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart offering huge discounts, exciting deals and best finance options for a wide range of products including consumer electronics, smartphones, home, and kitchen products, consumables and more.

Within the first few hours of the ongoing festive season sales, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has sold over 15 lakh (1.5 million) devices, with the majority being smartphones, via Amazon, Flipkart and Mi online stores. The company took to social media to make the announcement and claimed that it has sold 10 devices per second.

💥BREAKING NOW: Mi fans go crazy with #DiwaliWithMi offers.1⃣5⃣ lakh devices bought so far from https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT, @amazonIN & @Flipkart. That's 🔟devices every second.Mi fans, thank you for your crazy response to offers on phones, Mi TVs, IOT devices & accessories. pic.twitter.com/IGqfmAfK3j — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) September 30, 2019

According to the company, out of the 10 best selling smartphones on the festive sales, five are Mi and Redmi phones and two out of the three top-selling smart TVs are Mi TVs. Also, the Mi Smart Band 4 and Mi Band 3 have emerged as the top two best-selling products in the Computers and Accessories category on Amazon.in.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Diwali With Mi sales commenced on September 29 and will last until October 4. Besides Xiaomi, other popular brands such as Samsung, Vivo, Realme, Oppo, Nokia are also providing irresistible discounts and deals, additional cashbacks, extended warranty, on a large range of home and kitchen appliances, electronic products including mobile phones, TVs, laptops, cameras, ACs and more.