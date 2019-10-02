'Disappearing messages' feature may be available in WhatsApp's next update

World's most popular messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called 'Disappearing messages' which will automatically delete eligible messages from the chat. Currently, the rumored feature is in the alpha stage of development and is expected to be rolled out on WhatsApp's next update.

According to a WABetaInfo report, the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is testing a new feature where a chat marked as 'disappeared' will be automatically removed in the selected time interval.

When the 'Disappearing messages' option is enabled or turned on, it asks for selecting the message expiration time (5 seconds or 1 hour). Once the timer is set, the chat marked as 'disappeared' will be automatically deleted and there will be no tracks about the removed chat.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

As per the report, the new feature will appear under the Group Settings menu and may also be available for private chats, thereafter. However, there is no information about when exactly the new feature will arrive on the app.