Realme X2 Pro teaser out; supports 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge; SD855+ SoC

Just a week after the launch of Realme X2 in China, the Chinese phone maker is gearing up to launch yet another smartphone, namely, the Realme X2 Pro. Touted as the most powerful flagship smartphone ever made by realme, the upcoming device is the Pro variant of X2 with a more powerful Snapdragon 855+ processor and 64-megapixel Quad camera module.

Ahead of the official launch, the company has teased the device on its European website and Twitter revealing the key specifications of the Realme X2 Pro. According to the teasers, the upcoming flagship device will feature a Fluid AMOLED Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the recently-unveiled OnePlus 7T.

The device will be powered by the latest octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform clocked at 2.96GHz with Adreno 640 GPU for enhanced performance and sleek visuals. The Realme X2 Pro will come with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge capability that the company claims will completely charge the phone in 35 minutes.

🔋Charging your phone completely in 35 minutes?⚡️With realme X2 Pro, its possible thanks to its 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. The quickest charge in Europe.More info: https://t.co/a2vwKm3xcf#FullSpeedFlagship #realmeX2Pro pic.twitter.com/nfs6vmFy0m — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) October 3, 2019

Furthermore, in terms of optics, the Realme X2 Pro will be equipped with a 64-megapixel primary lens, an Ultra-wide Angle lens with 115-degree field-of-view, a telephoto lens with up to 20x Hybrid zoom and a Super Macro lens with 2.5 cm microscopic focal-length. The teaser also confirms the presence of a Portrait lens.

Realme is yet to reveal one more feature of the upcoming phone on October 4. According to GSMArena, the phone will be launched in Asia and Europe simultaneously, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the launch date of the Realme X2 Pro.