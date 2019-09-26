OnePlus 7T with Fluid Display, OnePlus Android TV launched: Price, specs, and availability

India's leading premium smartphone brand OnePlus launched today the OnePlus 7T, the newest addition to the OnePlus 7 family, with Fluid Display, circular triple rear camera module, an industry-leading processor and India-centric features.

Setting off the launch, Carl Pei, OnePlus co-founder, reiterated company's commitment to the Make In India initiative and revealed plans to invest Rs 1,000 crores into its Hyderabad R&D center in the next three years which will cover infrastructure, product development, and local talent. Alongside the flagship smartphone, the company also announced OnePlus Pay, OnePlus Care, and OnePlus TVs.

Starting September 28, the smartphone will be available in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver color options, carrying a price tag of Rs 37,999 for the 8GB+128GB base model and Rs 39,999 for the 8GB+256GB storage variant.

Display

The OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 1000nits peak brightness, HDR10+ technology. It also comes with a Chromatic Reading Mode that displays low saturation colors to provide a better reading experience and TUV Rheinland certification for superior blue light reduction. The phone is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass and also incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Processor and OS

The OnePlus 7T is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus SoC clocked at 2.96GHz with Adreno 640 GPU and super fast UFS 3.0 storage. It is also equipped with dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos 3D enhancements and audio optimizations and Haptic Motor for an immersive gaming experience. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage and runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10, delivering smooth performance and sleek visuals.

Camera

The OnePlus 7T houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter powered by Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture that offers 117-degrees field-of-view, and a 12-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2x optical zoom. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel shooter powered by Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Additional camera features include ultra-precise Gyroscope and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for super stabilized videos, UltraShot, Portrait Mode, Super Slow Motion, Pro Mode and Nightscape on the wide-angle lens.

Battery

The OnePlus 7T packs a 3800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support that provides about 70 percent charge in just 30 minutes. Connectivity features include: Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS, Type-C port.

OnePlus TV

The OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro feature a customized 55-inch 4K QLED panel with 3840 x 2160-pixels resolution, a screen to body ratio of 95.7 percent and Dolby Vision for a redefined visual experience. The OnePlus TV is powered by Gamma color Magic chip for finest visual quality and is built on the Android TV platform.

With in-built Google Assistant, the OnePlus TV has the capability to perform smart actions for integrated user experience and is also compatible with Alexa.

The Q1 Pro is equipped with 8 speaker unit and Q1 with 4 speaker unit that in combination with Dolby Atmos technology deliver truly cinematic sound quality. Starting September 28, the OnePlus TV Q1 will be available for purchase on Amazon for Rs 69,900 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro for Rs 99,900.

