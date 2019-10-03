Gandhian philosophy continues to be equally relevant for society growth: Prasad

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with great fervour and spirit. To honor this special occasion, MeitY observed week-long activities themed as 'Swachhta Hi Seva', from September 23 – October 2, 2019, with active participation from MeitY's officers and staff members. A day-wise Action Plan for implementation was prepared by which "Plastic Waste Management and effective ban of Single-Use Plastic" was a crucial drive involving the community at large.

Speaking on this special occasion, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Hon'ble Minister for Electronics and IT, Communications and Law & Justice, said "We are committed to moving towards a Plastic Free workplace. The Government machinery is in full swing to cut down Single-Use Plastic by 2020".

He said Gandhian philosophy continues to be equally relevant for the harmonious growth of society. All Departments under the Ministry of Electronics & IT should come forward to imbibe teachings of Gandhi in day to day life. This will not only help in expediting the accomplishment of Swatch Bharat's goal but also help in the empowerment of women and improving governance. Sh. Prasad directed NIC to prominently place at least one thought of Gandhi ji on each website that NIC is managing. He said this will bring about the Gandhian approach in the functioning of the Government.

Shri Prasad launched a film showcasing the activities executed by the Ministry which are aligned with Gandhi ji's philosophy of cleanliness, the inclusion of the marginalized population in the country, hard work, and dedication to lead the country towards Good Governance.

The Government is implementing different welfare programs/ schemes at various levels for the citizen's benefit. Effective monitoring and measurement of the outcome and impact of such programs/ schemes are imperative at different levels through identified Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The Hon'ble Minister inaugurated an Automated Real-Time Performance Smart-board which has been developed by MeitY. This Performance Smart-board is single window access for Centre, State or District specific projects implemented by MeitY. It will provide real-time, dynamic analytical project monitoring for critical and high priority Programme/Schemes of MeitY. The smart-board will enhance analysis through data integration (using APIs/web services) by consolidating multiple data sources into one centralized, easy-to-access platform. This automated real-time performance smart-board will promote transparency and enhance ease of working.

Paying homage to the Mahatma, Shri Prasad unveiled the 'Digital Charkha', a grand art installation at MeitY. Glittering in its tri-color splendor, the Digital Charkha is an amalgamation of the traditional design with a digital spin. The wheel of the Charkha is made up of interlinked digital grids in place of fine threads thus portraying that the core of Digital India is embedded in Gandhian philosophy of equality, unity, corruption-free and empowerment of ordinary citizens. This philosophy resonates with the Prime Minister's vision for a NEW DIGITAL INDIA that promises to deliver e-Governance services as basic fundamental rights to each and every citizen of the country.

Keeping with Gandhi ji's philosophy for a clean environment, the Minister and senior MeitY officials took to brooms and cleaned the office building with great gusto. Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad administered a Swachhta Pledge to all officers and staff members. Planting saplings on the lush green lawns at MeitY premises, Shri Prasad reminisced about the Mahatma's desire for a clean and green Swachh Bharat.

Mahatma Gandhi had said that Cleanliness is next to Godliness. And MeitY's contribution towards an inclusive, progressive and empowered Swachh Bharat is the real tribute to Bapu on his 150th Birth Anniversary.

(With Inputs from PIB)