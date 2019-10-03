Google Pixel 4 may come with 'Pixel Neural Core': Report

Google's Pixel event is nearing and there is no stopping the rumor mill. The latest leaks surrounding the specs of the upcoming Pixel 4 hint at the 'Pixel Neural Core'. The official spec sheet for the Google Pixel 4, as obtained by 9to5 Google, mentions both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL featuring the 'Pixel Neural Core' under the processor section.

It is speculated that Google may be replacing Pixel 3's dedicated image processing chip called Visual Core with the new Pixel Neural Code that may use advanced neural network techniques. Google is scheduled to reveal its Pixel 4 lineup on October 15. (ANI)

