Apple's iPhone SE2 to be 'repackaged' iPhone 8: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple's iPhone 11 lineup is still fresh and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is already out with his prediction for the company's awaited cheaper iPhone SE successor.

Kuo claims that the iPhone SE2 will be released early next year and will have the same form factor, including the Home button, and 4.7-inch screen as the iPhone 8, but with different innards, Engadget reports.

The iPhone SE2 is expected to run the A13 chip and 3G of LPDDR4X RAM. While the hardware will be similar to iPhone 8's, it is likely to be USD 50 cheaper than the iPhone 8. Kuo further estimates Apple to sell 30-40 million units of the iPhone SE2 in 2020. (ANI)

