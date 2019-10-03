Google Shopping gets a redesign, offers price tracking, other features

Ahead of the shopping and festival season, Google has added a handful of new features to its Shopping portal to provide an enhanced experience to the users.

The redesigned Google Shopping experience is now live in the US across mobile and desktop. Users will now see personalised product suggestions and options to purchase online, at a nearby store, or directly from retailers on Google, the official blog notes.

The portal will now also show 'price track' option to help you shop at the right time when the price of an item drops. Google is planning to add notifications feature for price tracking in the coming weeks. (ANI)

