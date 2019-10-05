Microsoft patents 'vibrating' floor mat that prevents you from crashing into furniture

It may seem absurd but Microsoft is working on a floor mat; not the regular dumb mat, but a special version that would enhance virtual reality (VR) experience while playing on an Xbox.

The patent for the floor mat describes it as a computing device that could prevent users from crashing into furniture while experiencing new worlds in VR by providing haptic feedback through vibrations, Engadget reports.

The filing describes the floor mat to also include markers that a VR headset could scan to establish or adjust a safe zone. It is unclear if the vibrating floor mat will be turned into a commercial product. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)