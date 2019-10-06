International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Science News Roundup: Paralyzed man walks again with brain-controlled exoskeleton

Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 06-10-2019 10:35 IST
Science News Roundup: Paralyzed man walks again with brain-controlled exoskeleton

Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Paralyzed man walks again with a brain-controlled exoskeleton

A man paralyzed from the shoulders down has been able to walk using a pioneering four-limb robotic system, or exoskeleton, that is commanded and controlled by signals from his brain. With a ceiling-mounted harness for balance, the 28-year-old tetraplegic patient used a system of sensors implanted near his brain to send messages to move all four of his paralyzed limbs after a two-year-long trial of the whole-body exoskeleton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

READ MORE ON : man harness
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019