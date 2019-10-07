International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Samsung launches Chromebook 4, Chromebook 4 Plus

Samsung has released an all-new Chromebook 4 series, nearly four years after launching the predecessor.

ANI Seoul
Updated: 07-10-2019 22:26 IST
Samsung launches Chromebook 4, Chromebook 4 Plus

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Samsung has released an all-new Chromebook 4 series, nearly four years after launching the predecessor.

The new Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4 Plus boast improved aesthetics and support USB-C for charging as well as connecting to a 4K monitor. The Chromebook 4 sports 11.6-inch display while the Chromebook 4 Plus comes with a larger 15.6-inch display, The Verge reported.

In terms of specifications, configurations are available with up to 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and up to 12.5 hours of battery life. The Chromebook 4 starts at USD 229.99 while the Chromebook 4 Plus starts at USD 299.99. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Samsung predecessor The Verge
COUNTRY : South Korea
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019