Redmi 8 India launch today at 11 am: What to expect?

Chinese phone maker and India's leading smartphone brand Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 8 in the country. According to the official teaser poster, the affordable smartphone will come with an Aura Mirror design, vertically aligned dual-rear cameras with flagship Sony sensor, multitasking capability, and will be equipped with a high-capacity battery, that will be more than 4000mAh with Fast Charging support.

The phone will come with industry-leading edge detection technology, scratch-resistance and splash resistance display and ultimate screen protection, according to the teaser poster.

Last week, the Redmi 8 was spotted on Google Play Console listing by 91Mobiles, according to which, the device will feature a 6.21-inch HD+ water-drop display with 720 x 1520-pixels resolution at 320ppi.

#Redmi8 is powered by the very best to give you seamless experience with built-to-last hardware.#Redmi8 arriving tomorrow.Know More: https://t.co/nsALpVdb13Are you ready for some #BatteryCameraAction pic.twitter.com/MeD8M9rJ2n — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) October 8, 2019

The device will be likely powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 mobile platform based on 12 nm FinFET process technology and Adreno 505 GPU coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage and will run on Android 9 Pie with custom MIUI 10 skin on top.

The Redmi 8 will also incorporate a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. On the optics front, the Redmi 8 will house a dual-rear camera module that comprises of a 12-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor while on the front, it will feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Image Credit: Flipkart

The budget-centric smartphone is rumored to come in four color options, namely, Red, Green, Blue, and Black and will likely be priced under Rs 10,000 in India.

Watch Redmi 8 launch live event here: https://in.event.mi.com/in/battery-camera-action