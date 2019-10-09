Here are 10 startups selected for Google Launchpad Accelerator India program

Tech giant Google announced today the names of ten Indian startups that will participate in Class III of the Launchpad Accelerator program, a 3-month program designed to support great startups that are working for India specific challenges using artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML).

The applications for the third edition of the Google Launchpad Accelerator India program were announced back in August 2019 and the classes will kick-off on 14th October 2019 in Bengaluru. As part of the program, these startups will undergo a 1-week mentorship boot camp and receive support from the best of Google in AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, Web, Product Strategy and Marketing.

The class will end with a leadership workshop pioneered and created by Google called 'Leaders Lab' which will give founders a 360-degree perspective and insights about their leadership style, Google said in a blog post. The ten startups include:

Agricx

An agritech startup which uses smartphone-based SaaS product and solutions to help bulk buyers of agri-produce to assess the quality of their purchase accurately, economically and instantly.

Ambee

The Bengaluru-based environment startup aims to create a more environmentally informed society by providing access to data, and tools that enable a better living experience to individuals using the best of what science, humility, and technology can offer.

Artivatic

The Bengaluru-based AI and Deeptech focused technology startup powers insurance, finance, and healthcare businesses with intelligent systems, solutions, and processes to help them for seamless business and customer activities.

CureSkin

The AI skin-care expert uses breakthrough technology to treat all kinds of Skin and Hair issues such as Acne, Dark Spots, Hair Fall, Dark Circles and more.

Intello Labs

The agritech venture uses smartphones and advanced image recognition technology to test, grade and analyze the visual quality parameters of agri commodities. The startup aims to revolutionize agriculture by enabling farmers, traders, millers, retailers, and end-users in communication through images for product quality, infestation, plant health or even soil conditions.

Jiny

The world's first assistive UI platform for the next billion users that guides them at each and every step in their native language through its audiovisual assistant. Jiny speaks all major Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil.

Nayan

The startup is recognized for its advanced AI-driven solutions, Patented AI solutions for making roads safer, faster and connected while making the daily commute a safe and profitable experience.

Nira

The fintech startup aims to promote financial inclusion by creating simple, transparent products that empower individuals to live a life of choice and freedom. The app-based credit line provides up to Rs. 1 lakh credit to consumers with limited access to traditional avenues of finance.

PerSapien

PerSapien passionately develops and facilitates technological and non-technological healthcare solutions that are user-friendly, accessible, and appreciated by all. The startup has developed a device that can neutralize pollution from the ambient atmosphere and can be used to clean up the air above our cities.

SustLabs

An analytics startup leveraging big-data and automated metering to decode electricity consumption of the house and appliances in real-time.