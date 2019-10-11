Detel launches Star LED TV Series at unbelievable prices, starting at just Rs 3,699

Detel, the world's most economical feature phone and TV brand unveiled Thursday a new range of affordable Star LED TV Series for the Indian consumers. The series includes six models under three different categories, namely, Star HD LED TVs, Smart Star HD LED TV and Smart Star 4K Ready LED TV.

The newly-launched LED TV Series comes with an A+ Grade Panel display and is available for purchase on the company's official website and mobile application. Customers will get a 1-year warranty on each of the models under the STAR Series.

"Continuing our constant endeavor of providing innovative technology at affordability, we have launched our new Star Series range. 17inches to 39 inches dominates 80% of total market share in the television segment, looking at the scenario we have launched different models of TVs in the same segment," said Mr. Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, and CEO while commenting on the launch.

Star HD LED TV

The 17-inch HD LED TV offers 1920 x 1080-pixels resolution, 1 USB port, and 1 HDMI port, a pair of 5-watt speakers and is priced at Rs 3,699 while the 24-inch model with 1080 x 720-pixels resolution is priced at Rs 4,999. The 32-inch model is priced at Rs 6,999 while the 39-inch model with dual 10-watt speakers is priced at Rs 11,999 and both the models come with two USB ports, two HDMI ports and offer PC connectivity.

Image: 39-inch Star HD LED TV

Smart Star HD LED TV

The 32-inch Smart HD LED TV offers 1080 x 720-pixels resolution with PC Connectivity and operates on Android OS. It comes with 1GB RAM, 8GB onboard storage, two USB ports and two HDMI ports.

Image: 32-inch Smart HD LED TV

Smart Star 4K Ready LED TV

The 32-inch Smart Star 4K Ready LED TV offers 4K playback experience and runs on Android OS. It also comes with 1GB RAM, 8GB onboard storage, two USB ports, and two HDMI ports and a pair of 5W speakers.

Image: 32-inch Smart Star 4K Ready LED TV

(With inputs from HighVizPr)