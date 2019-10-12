Dubai all set to host Global DXB Challenge, 2019

The 2019 edition of First Global DXB Challenge, a gathering for creative minds in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), will be held here from October 24 to 27, organisers said Saturday. More than 1,500 youths from over 191 countries are expected to attend the event to collaborate, create and compete for technological solutions to modern, global challenges.

The First Global Challenge seeks to encourage and empower youths with a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, develop their skills and equip them with the tools necessary to contribute to shape the future, according to a press statement. Organised by the Dubai Future Foundation with the theme 'Ocean Opportunities', the challenge will focus on developing robotic mechanisms to clean up millions of tons of pollutants in the oceans, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)