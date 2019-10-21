International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

HTC Exodus 1S is the first cryptophone

Successor to the Exodus 1, HTC unveiled the Exodus 1S entry-level smartphone aimed at cryptocurrency users.

ANI Taoyuan City
Updated: 21-10-2019 22:12 IST
HTC Exodus 1S is the first cryptophone

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Successor to the Exodus 1, HTC unveiled the Exodus 1S entry-level smartphone aimed at cryptocurrency users.

The highlight of the Exodus 1S is that it is able to run a full bitcoin node, a first for a smartphone, allowing the device to relay, confirm, and validate bitcoin transactions, The Verge notes.

The smartphone is less powerful in terms of hardware as it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, 5.7-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 13-megapixel rear camera, micro USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Exodus 1S is priced at 219 Euros. (ANI)

Also Read: DXOMARK Introduces Audio Score for Smartphones

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Taiwan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019