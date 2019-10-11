DXOMARK Introduces Audio Score for Smartphones

DXOMARK launches a brand-new smartphone audio benchmark. DXOMARK Audio will now assess the capabilities of a smartphone speaker and microphone. The scores for the first devices tested are published on both www.dxomark.com and www.dxomark.com/cn.

DXOMARK has been testing image quality of cameras, lenses and smartphones since 2008. After establishing itself as the best-known reference for image quality, they have decided to take up audio testing as its next mission to help consumers make informed choices.

The first ever audio benchmark that tests and scores consumer experiences with mobile speakers and microphones

The audio benchmark evaluates the playback quality of speakers as well as the recording quality of microphones embedded in mobiles. Testing each device involves assessing over 100 audio combinations for several days in dedicated labs. Following a multi-modal scoring structure, every tested mobile receives an overall audio score and several sub-scores based on scientifically performed objective tests and perceptual evaluations.

A dedicated audio team and a new audio lab for all audio tests

DXOMARK has established an audio team of experienced sound engineers to establish a robust audio testing protocol. Various standards from industry associations are studied to identify the representative use cases and relevant audio quality attributes for smartphone use. Their experts perform all audio tests and analyses using advanced testing tools in their state-of-the-art audio lab.

The DXOMARK Audio ranking

For its initial ranking, they have tested seven devices from five different brands. The Huawei Mate 20 X, the iPhone XS Max and the iPhone 11 Pro Max occupy the podium positions.

AUDIO

Huawei Mate 20 X 75 Apple iPhone XS Max 74 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 71 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 66 Samsung Galaxy S10+ 65 Honor 20 Pro 53 Sony Xperia 1 45

Initial DXOMARK Audio overall ranking

Playback ranking

PLAYBACK

Huawei Mate 20 X 76 Apple iPhone XS Max 75 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 72 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 68 Samsung Galaxy S10+ 65 Honor 20 Pro 51 Sony Xperia 1 39

Recording ranking

RECORDING

Huawei Mate 20 X 70 Apple iPhone XS Max 69 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 68 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 65 Samsung Galaxy S10+ 64 Honor 20 Pro 61 Sony Xperia 1 59

Business France supports DXOMARK for its development in Indian market.

About DXOMARK:

DXOMARK is the trusted standard for camera, lens and smartphone image quality measurements and ratings. For further Information about the company: www.dxomark.com/

About Business France:

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr

