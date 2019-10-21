International Development News
Samsung to end Linux on DeX with Android 10

Samsung has announced that with Android 10 update, its smartphones will not support Linux on DeX beta program.

ANI Seoul
Updated: 21-10-2019 22:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Samsung has announced that with Android 10 update, its smartphones will not support Linux on DeX beta program.

DeX which turns Samsung phone into a PC, will not be supported using the open-source OS as a desktop environment for Linux, Engadget reports.

It isn't clear why Samsung is shutting down Linux support as it was the only way for fans to run the full-fledged Ubuntu Linux desktop OS on their phone. Meanwhile, Samsung recently enabled desktop-style Macs and Windows PCs spaces for DeX. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : South Korea
