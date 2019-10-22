5G versions of Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro to go on sale in China on Oct 23

Huawei late last month launched the Mate 30 Series under which the Chinese technology giant unveiled the Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the Huawei Mate 30RS. The non-5G models of the phone are already available for purchase in China but the 5G models are yet to go on sale.

Starting October 23, both the Huawei Mate 30 5G and Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G will go on sale in the domestic market, according to the listing on the company's official China website. Both the models will be available in four stunning color options - Space Silver, Emerald Green, Cosmic Purple, and Black and in skin-friendly Vegan Leather Edition with Forest Green and Orange color options.

The Mate 30 5G comes in two memory configurations- 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 4,999 and CNY 5,499 respectively while the Pro 5G will be available for CNY 6,899 for the 8GB + 256GB base model and CNY 7,899 for the 8GB+512GB storage variant.

The key features of the flagship smartphones are horizon display, virtual key buttons for dual-sided control, Always-on display, Dark Mode, AI Auto-Rotate, Multi-Screen collaboration between Huawei devices, Huawei M-Pen and fingerprint-resistant panel on the back. Both the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3D Face Unlock and a leading industry standard of security including the AI Private View.

Both the Huawei Mate 30 5G and Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G flagship phones are powered by HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G SoC based on a 7nm process technology coupled with extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) technology and 16 core Mali-G76 GPU. It incorporates Dual Big Core and a single Tiny Core Neural-network Processing Unit (NPU). Both the device run on EMUI 10 based on the latest Android 10 OS.

Huawei Mate 30 5G

The Huawei Mate 30 5G features s a 6.62-inch Rigid OLED FullView Display with 2340x1080-pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 HDR, Anti Blue Light for eye protection and has water and dust resistance rating of IP53.

As for the camera, the phone houses a SuperSensing Triple Camera setup on the back that includes a 40-megapixel SuperSensing Wide lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 16-megapixel Ultra-Wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. On the front, it is equipped with a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The device packs a 4200mAh battery that supports 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge and 27W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge. Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac , Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS, NFC and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G features a 6.53-inch Flex OLED display with super high resolution of 2400x1176-pixels, 18.4:9 aspect ratio, blue-light reduction, and has water resistance rating of IP68.

Coming to the camera department, the high-end device features a quad rear camera module with incredible ISO 409600 sensitivity that incorporates a 40-megapixel Ultra-Wide Cine camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 40-megapixel SuperSensing Wide camera with f/1.6 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), followed by an 8-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS and a 3D Depth Sensing lens.

Additional camera features include 45x Zooming Range, Real-time Cinematic Bokeh for professional portrait photography, Dual OIS+AIS for image stabilization, 4K Cinematic Time-lapse, and 12-hour recording. On the front, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 3D Depth Sensing Camera.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G packs a 4500mAh battery with AI power-saving technology and incorporates the same connectivity features as the Mate 30 5G.