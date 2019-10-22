International Development News
Would you wrap your phone in human-like skin that feels your pinch?

Researchers have built a new type of smartphone cover that looks and feels like a chunk of human flesh. You can stroke it, tickle it, pinch it, and it will know.

California
22-10-2019
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Skin-On Interfaces is a research project that is modeled after the layers of human skin. It is made out of a peachy patch of silicone, molded with intricate wrinkles, and under the epidermis, is a grid of electrode wires that sense touch, Fast Company reports.

The electrodes are the same electrodes found inside a smartphone touchscreen. However, because they are embedded with silicone, they can also measure squeezes and twists to really simulate the human skin feel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
