Google Duplex debuts in New Zealand with pilot program

Google Duplex, the search giant's AI-powered digital assistant that makes reservations on a user's behalf is making its international debut in New Zealand.

Starting this week, Google will start a pilot to confirm holiday hours for a small number of local businesses in New Zealand using its Duplex technology, the official blog notes.

As part of the pilot program, businesses will receive an automated call from Google asking to confirm their hours for the upcoming Labour Day public holiday on October 28. The company will allow businesses to opt-out of the service. (ANI)

