Blancco Announces AI powered Mobile Diagnostics Innovation

Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics, announced a major update to its Blancco Mobile Diagnostics and Erasure (BMDE) solution at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles 2019 on Oct 23, making it one of the the fastest and efficient used device processing method available for mobile carriers, mobile processors, 3PLs, and device repair and recycling operators.

The new features in BMDE 4.1 would deliver high levels of speed for diagnosing the condition of the used device and securely erasing data – key benefits in advance of the surge of used mobile devices expected to hit the marketplace as consumers upgrade to 5G-enabled devices.

According to Blancco, the BMDE 4.1 incorporates multiple performance innovations and end-to-end lean processing capabilities that would fundamentally change the mobile diagnostics and erasure function, increasing the speed and efficiency of the entire diagnostics and erasure process. Processors and 3PLs will now be able to access, evaluate and securely erase personal data from used devices without the need to install a separate app. This will drastically reduce the time required to securely process each device from the current 12 to 15 minutes per device by up to 50%. Blancco also announced to introduce new AI capabilities that determine the condition of the device screen more quickly and assesses damage using a cracked glass detection process that utilizes a device's own camera to look for screen deficiencies. The images are then sent to the cloud where AI technology quickly evaluates the device for cracks and other damage. "This new capability will give carriers and mobile device insurance providers the ability to assess the condition of a used device more quickly, as well as improve fraud detection. Not only does the cracked glass detection feature provide a new customer touchpoint for carriers and operators, it also enhances the customer trade-in experience and increases consumer confidence when purchasing second-hand mobile devices," said the company in a media statement.

"We anticipate that subscriber demand for 5G devices will be a major turning point for the new and second-hand smartphone market as consumers who are currently holding out for the new devices take the plunge," said Russ Ernst, EVP, Products & Technology, Blancco,. "In recent device releases, consumers haven't seen a tremendous amount of innovation in mobile device features that would entice them to upgrade. With the expectations around 5G growing and an increasing number of 5G devices hitting the marketplace, the speed and accuracy of device processing and secure data erasure will be critical to address the upcoming deluge of used devices and an increased risk of data mismanagement," added Ernst. Blancco will be demonstrating the most innovative BMDE 4.1 features at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles 2019 at the JW Marriott in Hall Marriott Stand Studio II, informed Ernst.

(With inputs from Blancco)