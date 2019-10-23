International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Google achieves 'quantum supremacy'

Google has officially announced that it has achieved quantum supremacy with its advanced processor that was able to surpass the world's most powerful supercomputer.

ANI California
Updated: 23-10-2019 23:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Google says that its 54-bit Sycamore processor was able to perform a calculation in 200 seconds that would have taken the world's most powerful supercomputer 10,000 years, The Verge notes.

Meanwhile, IBM - the company operating the supercomputer that Google claims to have beaten is disputing the claims. The search giant has made the details of its research public for the scientific community to fully scrutinize its achievement. (ANI)

COUNTRY : United States
