Netflix brings '3%' episodic game to Alexa, Google Assistant

Netflix is adding '3% Challenge', a new title based on hit Brazilian series 3 per cent to its gaming catalog.

Updated: 08-10-2019 23:41 IST
Netflix is adding '3% Challenge', a new title based on hit Brazilian series 3 per cent to its gaming catalog.

The free-to-play episodic game that is set in a dystopian future is coming to Amazon Alexa today, followed by Google Assistant, later this week, Engadget reports.

To start, users can simply say, "Alexa, open the three percent challenge," or "Hey Google, talk to the three percent challenge." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

