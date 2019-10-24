Vivo launches iQOO Neo 855 with UFS 3.0 storage, 4500mAh battery; price starts at CNY1,998

Chinese phone maker Vivo officially unveiled today the iQOO Neo 855, the upgraded version of the iQOO Neo which was launched back in July 2019 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Starting today, the phone is available for pre-order in Electro-optic violet, Carbon Black and Icelandic Aurora color options and four memory configurations: 6GB+64GB priced at CNY1998, 6GB+128GB priced at CNY2298, 8GB+128GB for CNY2498 and 8GB+256GB for CNY2698.

Specifications and features

The iQOO Neo 855 boasts a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2340×1080-pixels resolution, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device also incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner and face recognition technology for quick authentication.

The iQOO Neo 855 version, as the name suggests, is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform along with Adreno 640 GPU and comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4X memory and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 high-speed flash memory. Only the 6GB+64GB base model ships with UFS 2.1 storage. The device operates on Monster Mode UI based on FunTouchOS 9.

Image Credit: Weibo

For gaming and seamless multitasking capabilities, the phone comes with Vivo MultiTurbo 2.0 technology that comprises of six modes: The Net Turbo mode helps maintain an improved network status, while the Center Turbo ensures that the game's CPU and memory consumption remains smooth and lag-free.

The AI Turbo studies phone usage and helps open applications that you commonly use in a faster and optimized manner, while the Cooling Turbo mode comes handy during intense gaming sessions and helps bring down the phone's temperature. Additionally, the phone comes with a super-liquid cooling structure that efficiently dissipates heat and ensures uninterrupted performance.

Coming to the camera department, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera module that includes a dual-core 12-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the iQOO Neo 855 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Image Credit: Weibo

The phone packs a 4500mAh battery with Vivo 33W Flashcharge 2.0 support that takes only 10 minutes to charge 25 percent of the high-capacity battery. Connectivity features include Dual WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.