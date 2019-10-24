You can now watch Apple TV app content on Amazon Fire TV

Amazon has announced support for the Apple TV app on its Fire TV devices.

Fire TV users in over 60 countries will be able to watch TV shows, movies, and channels purchased on Apple TV app on the Fire TV, the official release notes.

Support for Apple TV+ will also be available starting November 1, 2019. The Apple TV app is available for Fire TV Stick (2nd gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Basic Edition. (ANI)

