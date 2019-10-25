International Development News
Huawei Enjoy 10s with OLED display, 4000mAh battery launched in China

Image Credit: Huawei

Chinese telecom giant and phone maker Huawei launched today a new mid-range smartphone, namely, the Huawei Enjoy 10s with OLED display, triple rear cameras, and 4000mAh battery. The device is the rebranded version of the Honor 20 Lite (Youth Edition) that was launched earlier this week.

Priced at CNY1,599, the Huawei Enjoy 10s is available for pre-booking via Vmall in the lone 6GB+64GB memory configuration and Magic Night Black, Emerald Green, and Realm of the Sky color options. The phone will go on sale on November 12 in China.

The Huawei Enjoy 10s sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a waterdrop notch, 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution, 90.17 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device measures 157.4mm (length) × 73.2mm (width) × 7.75mm (thickness) and weighs 163 grams (including battery).

Image Credit: Huawei

The mid-range smartphone is powered by octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 710F chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The Enjoy 10s operates on EMUI 9.1.1 based on Android 9 Pie and also incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

As for the camera, the device is equipped with a triple rear camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f / 2.4 aperture that offers 120-degrees field-of-view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f / 2.4 aperture. The phone features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f / 2.0 aperture. Additional camera features include AI beauty, slow motion, super night mode, and Portrait Mode.

Image Credit: Huawei

The Huawei Enjoy 10s is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery. Connectivity features on the phone include- WiFi 802.11ac; Bluetooth 5.0; GPS / Glonass / Beidou / A-GPS; USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

