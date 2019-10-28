Spotify user base increases in Q3 2019 as podcast engagement goes up
Spotify announced its Q3 2019 results, reporting a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in monthly active users at 248 million.
The audio streaming platform highlighted that podcasts are driving user engagement. Spotify recorded a 39 per cent increase in podcast hours streamed quarter-on-quarter, the official blog notes.
Spotify now boasts 113 million premium subscribers, a 31 per cent year-on-year increase. The company expects this figure to grow to 120-125 million for Q4 2019. (ANI)
