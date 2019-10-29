International Development News
Apple unveils AirPods Pro with Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive EQ: Price and Specs

The all-new AirPods Pro is available for purchase across the US and 25 other countries for USD 249 and will be shipped starting October 30.

Image Credit: Apple

US tech giant Apple has officially announced the much anticipated AirPods Pro, a new class of in-ear headphones with Active Noise Cancellation and dual beamforming microphones for immersive sound.

Starting October 30, the all-new AirPods Pro will be available for purchase across the US and 25 other countries for USD 249. The in-ear headphones are compatible with iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, watchOS 6.1, tvOS 13.2, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later versions.

The AirPods Pro offer a more customizable fit for all-day comfort and IPX4-water and sweat resistance rating in an all-new lightweight design. The Active Noise Cancellation technology utilizes dual microphones along with advanced software to remove background noise and focus more on listening. The outward-facing microphone detects external sound while the inward-facing microphone listens inside users' ear for unwanted sound.

With the Transparency mode, users can let the outside sound in and connect to their surroundings while simultaneously listening to music. Users can switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes by simply pressing and holding the force sensor on the stem.

Image Credit: Apple

The AirPods Pro come with a new custom high dynamic range amplifier that powers a high-excursion and low-distortion audio driver that further provides consistent, rich bass down to 20Hz and detailed mid- and high-frequency audio. With Adaptive EQ, AirPods Pro automatically tune music to suit the shape of an individual's ear for an immersive and consistent listening experience.

As for the performance, the device is powered by earH1 chip that integrates 10 audio cores to deliver incredibly low audio latency and high-quality sound. With a single charge, the AirPods Pro offer up to 4.5 hours of listening time and up to 5 hours when the Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Modes are turned off. Furthermore, with Wireless Charging Case, the AirPods Pro offer over 24 hours of listening time and more than 18 hours of talk time.

Image Credit: Apple

The AirPods Pro also provide the option to automatically and conveniently speak incoming messages with Siri via the Announce Messages feature. Just like the AirPods, the AirPods Pro also provides the option to share a song, podcast, or other audio streams with another pair of AirPods.

Another new feature, namely the Ear Tip Fit Test uses microphones and advanced algorithms to measure sound level and help identify best ear tip size for users.

