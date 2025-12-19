Ideological Links Uncovered in Sydney Arrests
Seven men were detained in Sydney's southwest, suspected of having ideological ties to two gunmen involved in a recent shooting during a Hanukkah celebration. Police are investigating possible connections between the suspects and the gunmen, although no definitive links have been established.
Australian authorities have detained seven men in Sydney's southwest, suspected of carrying ideological sympathies with two gunmen responsible for a deadly attack during a Hanukkah celebration. The event left 15 people dead in Bondi Beach, raising alarm over potential ideological networks in the region.
Deputy Commissioner Dave Hudson of New South Wales Police stated on ABC Radio that, while there may be some shared ideologies among the suspects and the gunmen, no concrete associations have been confirmed as of yet. The investigation remains in its early stages.
Authorities have indicated that one of the locations on the group's itinerary was Bondi, suggesting a potential geographical tie to the shooting incident. However, the investigation is ongoing to determine any further connections.
