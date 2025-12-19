Ideological Links Uncovered in Sydney Arrests

Australian authorities have detained seven men in Sydney's southwest, suspected of carrying ideological sympathies with two gunmen responsible for a deadly attack during a Hanukkah celebration. The event left 15 people dead in Bondi Beach, raising alarm over potential ideological networks in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Dave Hudson of New South Wales Police stated on ABC Radio that, while there may be some shared ideologies among the suspects and the gunmen, no concrete associations have been confirmed as of yet. The investigation remains in its early stages.

Authorities have indicated that one of the locations on the group's itinerary was Bondi, suggesting a potential geographical tie to the shooting incident. However, the investigation is ongoing to determine any further connections.