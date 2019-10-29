International Development News
Engineering colleges, technical institutes to face disciplinary action if found sharing faculty

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 29-10-2019 15:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 15:18 IST
Engineering colleges and other technical institutions have been warned of disciplinary action if they are found "sharing faculty" with other institutes under the same parent organisation or outside, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), the HRD Ministry's technical education regulator, said. The AICTE has issued a warning to all approved institutions, saying the practice not only hampers the quality of education but is also a breach of the conditions of approval.

"It has come to the notice of the council that some institutes offering programmes or courses in technical educations subsequent to the receipt of Extension of Approval (EoA)

from the council is indulging in the practice of sharing of faculty members amongst institutes under the same parent organization or outside," the AICTE said in a letter to the college heads. "The sharing of faculty at two places or locations simultaneously is not permitted. This hampers the quality of technical education and is also a breach of affidavit submitted to AICTE while granting or EOA," it added.

The council warned that the colleges will have to face disciplinary action or withdrawal of approvals if they are found adopting the practice. "This practice is viewed very seriously by the council. The council shall initiate enquiry on any such complaint or information received on the subject mentioned above and if found correct, shall initiate strong disciplinary action against the institute indulging in such practice, including withdrawal of approval," it said.

