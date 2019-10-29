More than half of 11-year-olds have smartphones: Study

More than half of the 11-year-olds or sixth graders now have a smartphone, according to a new report from Common Sense Media.

One-fifth of eight-year-olds or third-graders now have smartphones too, up from one-tenth in 2015, Quartz reports. Tweens (ages 8-12) who use smartphones have over half of all screen use for watching TV or videos, while 31 per cent is spent gaming and just 2 per cent reading.

Teens (ages 13-18) spend 39 per cent of screen time on videos, 22 per cent on gaming, 16 per cent on social media, and 2 per cent on reading. (ANI)

